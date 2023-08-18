Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • News
  • India
  • WATCH: India’s First 3D-Printed Post Office Inaugurated In Bengaluru

WATCH: India’s First 3D-Printed Post Office Inaugurated In Bengaluru

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday inaugurated India's first 3D-printed post office building in Bengaluru.

Updated: August 18, 2023 10:24 AM IST

By Analiza Pathak | Edited by Analiza Pathak

WATCH: India's First 3D-Printed Post Office Inaugurated In Bengaluru
WATCH: India's First 3D-Printed Post Office Inaugurated In Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday inaugurated India’s first 3D-printed post office building in Bengaluru. Speaking on the occassion the Union Minister said that Bengaluru has always presented a new picture of India. “It’s always a pleasure to come to Bangalore (Bengaluru). Somehow this city has so much energy, so much positivity, so much forward-looking character that I really really enjoy coming to Bangalore.”

Also Read:

Trending Now

WATCH: India’s First 3D-Printed Post Office


For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.