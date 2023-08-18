WATCH: India’s First 3D-Printed Post Office Inaugurated In Bengaluru

Home

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday inaugurated India's first 3D-printed post office building in Bengaluru.

Bengaluru: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday inaugurated India’s first 3D-printed post office building in Bengaluru. Speaking on the occassion the Union Minister said that Bengaluru has always presented a new picture of India. “It’s always a pleasure to come to Bangalore (Bengaluru). Somehow this city has so much energy, so much positivity, so much forward-looking character that I really really enjoy coming to Bangalore.”

WATCH: India’s First 3D-Printed Post Office

#WATCH | Bengaluru, Karnataka: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inaugurates India’s first 3D-printed post office building. pic.twitter.com/gK1rFdu2qG — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2023

