New Delhi: As the mercury is dipping, Himachal Pradesh, Kashmir are receiving snowfall. But Rajasthan? Seriously? At least that is what a video that went viral on Twitter is showing. It’s not actually snow but heavy hailstorm that left many areas in Rajasthan’s Nagaur covered in a thin snow-like icy blanket. According to reports, the villages of Nagaur, including Chhapri, Maulasar and Keechak, were hit by a heavy hailstorm which resulted in severe corp losses and injuries to livestock. As Rajasthan is a dry state, the villagers were shocked. The same was the reaction of social media users who were not prepared to witness a Rajasthan village receiving snowfall.
But it was not snowfall, clarified experts. It was a hailstorm, prompted by western disturbances, which was predicted. In Rajasthan, cold weather conditions prevailed, with Mount Abu recording the lowest minimum temperature in the state at 2.2 degrees Celsius Saturday. Sikar recorded a low of 4 degrees Celsius, followed by Churu at 6 degrees Celsius, PTI reported.