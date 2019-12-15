New Delhi: As the mercury is dipping, Himachal Pradesh, Kashmir are receiving snowfall. But Rajasthan? Seriously? At least that is what a video that went viral on Twitter is showing. It’s not actually snow but heavy hailstorm that left many areas in Rajasthan’s Nagaur covered in a thin snow-like icy blanket. According to reports, the villages of Nagaur, including Chhapri, Maulasar and Keechak, were hit by a heavy hailstorm which resulted in severe corp losses and injuries to livestock. As Rajasthan is a dry state, the villagers were shocked. The same was the reaction of social media users who were not prepared to witness a Rajasthan village receiving snowfall.

This is Nagaur (Rajasthan) Unbelievable hailstorm

Rangilo Hot Rajasthan turned in to White Freezing #Rajasthan

This is the all because of Global Warming and climate change

Adversity of nature!

Heavy Hailstorm for about 21 minutes in Nagaur district of Rajasthan.

This affects farmers, cattle and crop badly. Delhi rains too!

Climate change problem is for real. Hope we take preventive measures in due course. #ClimateChangepic.twitter.com/83DYjszO3a — Vinod K Meena (@_vkmeena) December 12, 2019

So that’s not Kashmir, but Nagaur in Rajasthan. Unprecedented hail storm struck Nagaur a day ago and turned everything milky white. #ClimateChange #ClimateChangeIsReal pic.twitter.com/FoeY5nWqMh — Syed Ahmad Afzāl (अफ़्ज़ाल) (@afzalistan) December 14, 2019

But it was not snowfall, clarified experts. It was a hailstorm, prompted by western disturbances, which was predicted. In Rajasthan, cold weather conditions prevailed, with Mount Abu recording the lowest minimum temperature in the state at 2.2 degrees Celsius Saturday. Sikar recorded a low of 4 degrees Celsius, followed by Churu at 6 degrees Celsius, PTI reported.