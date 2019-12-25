Kolkata: To register her protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act, a Jadavpur University student on Tuesday tore a copy of the act while receiving her degree at the convocation ceremony.

The video of the incident, which has gone viral, shows the student identified as Debsmita Chowdhury, come up on the stage to receive her gold medal during the convocation ceremony. After receiving the medal for her academic performance, she goes ahead and tears apart a copy of the Citizenship Amendment Act.

While ripping apart the copy, she says, “Hum Kagaz Nahi Dikhayenge (We will not show our documents) and leaves the stage chanting “Inquilab zindabad! (Long live the revolution!).”

Talking about the incident, Chowdhury said, “Let there be no confusion. I am not showing any disrespect to JU. I am proud to be awarded this degree at my favourite institution. But, I chose this podium to register my protest against CAA… my friends are on a sit-in near the gate of the convocation venue.”

She further claimed that a few of her friends refused to receive degrees from the V-C in protest against the CAA.

Earlier in the day, protesters blocked West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar’s entry into the university and showed him black flags. Notably, the governor had arrived at the varsity to attend the annual convocation ceremony but his car was blocked by the students who were protesting the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and Dhankar’s support to the contentious law.