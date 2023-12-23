WATCH | Jaishankar’s Strong Reaction After ‘Extremists’ Deface Hindu Temple In California; ‘Shouldn’t Be Given Space’

According to images posted on social media, the word 'Khalistan' was spray-painted on a signpost outside the temple along with other objectionable graffiti.

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday expressed concern over the vandalism of a Hindu temple with anti-India graffiti in the US, and said extremists and separatist forces outside India should not get such space. He also underlined that the Indian Consulate in San Francisco has already taken up the matter with the US authorities and an investigation is underway. “I have seen the news. As you know, we are concerned about this. Extremists and separatist forces outside India should not get space. Our consulate has lodged a complaint with the (US) government and the police there over whatever happened, and I believe the matter is being inquired,” Jaishankar said in response to a query about the incident.

#WATCH | On Swami Narayan temple in Newark, US defaced with pro-Khalistani slogans, EAM Dr S Jaishankar says, “I have seen it. Extremists, separatists and such forces should not be given space. Our Consulate there complained to the government and the police and an inquiry is… pic.twitter.com/dfEzsfeeT8 — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2023

The police department in Newark, California said that approximately 8.35 am on Friday, they received a report of graffiti at Shri Swaminarayan Mandir Hindu temple. According to images posted on social media, the word ‘Khalistan’ was spray-painted on a signpost outside the temple along with other objectionable graffiti.

The Newark police said any acts or threats of violence, property damage, harassment, intimidation, or other crimes motivated by hate or bias are considered very serious and given very high priority. The Consulate General of India in San Francisco strongly condemned the defacing of the temple.

According to the temple administration, the incident took place on Thursday night.”One of the devotees, who lives close to the shrine, discovered anti-Hindu and anti-India graffiti in black ink on an exterior wall of the building, and the local administration was immediately informed,” Bhargav Raval, the spokesperson for the temple administration, told ANI.

The walls of Shree Swaminarayan Mandir in Newark, Bay Area, were spray painted on Friday (local time) with graffiti targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and eulogising Khalistan leader Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale.

“Whatever happened last night was a clear act of vandalism and violence against the Indian community,” Chintan Pandya, a member of the temple, told CBS News. He said the incident is “concerning” as it is the first time the temple has seen something like this ever since its opening almost two years ago.

“It is not safe for the community,” Pandya said, adding that the temple leaders will be having a special meeting to discuss the incident.

US-based advocacy organisation, Coalition of Hindus of North America (CoHNA), said a thorough and urgent action is needed to address growing Hinduphobia in the region.

“Freedom of religion means little when sacred spaces that are meant to be an oasis of peace and calm, are vandalised with no consequences. We are sad but not shocked — authorities, media and other groups have regularly downplayed or ignored the growing #Hinduphobia in the region,” CoHNA said in a post on X on Friday.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.