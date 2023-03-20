Home

Watch: Japanese PM Fumio Kishida Relishes Gol-gappe, Aam Panna with PM Modi in Delhi

New Delhi: Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who is on a two-day visit to India, met his PM Narendra Modi on Monday. The two leaders held a meeting at the Hyderabad House where Kishida invited PM Modi to the G7 leaders meeting scheduled to be held in Hiroshima in May. PM Kishida also tried different Indian delicacies including ‘gol-gappe’, and ‘lassi’ as he paid a visit to the Buddha Jayanti Park in Delhi.

A video shared by news agency ANI, showed the two leaders talking while enjoying lassi, which PM Modi and Kishida even tried their hands at churning as the caterers seemed to explain the recipe behind the famous drink. Later, they are also seen trying ‘aam-panna’ – the cooling summer drink, popular across the country as well as the Japanese PM can be seen eating ‘gol-gappe’.

WATCH

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese PM Fumio Kishida visit Buddha Jayanti Park in Delhi. The Japanese PM also tried Gol Gappe, Lassi and Aam Panna here. (Source: DD News) pic.twitter.com/sC3khaR31v — ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2023

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida arrived on Monday morning to explore ways to boost bilateral ties in a range of areas, including defence and security, trade and investment, and high technologies.

In their talks later in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Kishida are also set to discuss priorities for India’s presidency of G20 and Japan’s presidency of the G7.

The Japanese prime minister is expected to unveil his plan for a “free and open Indo-Pacific” with a focus on India’s increasingly significant role for the region during the visit. The evolving situation in the Indo-Pacific in the backdrop of China’s rising military assertiveness is also likely to figure in the wide-ranging talks between Modi and Kishida.

