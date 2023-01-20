Home

WATCH: Joshimath Receives Heavy Snowfall Amid Increasing Land Subsidence In The ‘Sinking Town’

According to regional meteorological centre officials, Auli (located 12km ahead of Joshimath) is likely to receive heavy snowfall (4-6 ft) while Joshimath might receive rainfall up to 150mm cumulatively through the five days of the predicted spell.

Joshimath snowfall: Joshimath in Uttarakhand was coated in a heavy layer of snow on January 20 morning. Besides adding to the woes of the residents of Joshimath who are already facing displacement, the incessant snowfall might also increase the rate of subsidence in the ‘sinking’ town.

Trees and houses in Mandhol were covered in white, while locals preferred to remain in the warm confines of their homes amid the heavy snowfall.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a fresh spell of heavy snow and rainfall in Uttarakhand, including the disaster-affected Chamoli district, between January 23 and 27, raising concern for land subsidence affected Joshimath.

Uttarakhand was covered in a thick blanket of snow on Saturday morning after it received fresh snowfall overnight.

Higher mountain ranges in Joshimath including Chamoli district and the holy shrine of Badrinath in Chamoli district were covered in a blanket of snow received fresh snowfall.