Watch: Kashmir Cop Manages Traffic Barefoot Amid Heavy Downpour In Srinagar, Wins Hearts

The videos shows the policeman truly going above and beyond to perform his duties as he manages the movement of traffic on the hectic road in Srinagar city, barefoot, while the downpour continues.

Screengrab from the video shared on Twitter

Srinagar: A traffic policeman in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar is winning the internet after a video showed him managing traffic at a busy intersection in the city barefoot amid heavy torrential rains and waterlogged roads in the area.

A video shared by Twitter user ‘Kashmir Weather’—an independent weather forecaster— shows the traffic cop in a rain suit and holding an umbrella performing his duties at the busy Gupkar Road intersection in Srinagar city, barefoot amid heavy rainfall and waterlogging. The policeman had taken off his socks and shoes due to inundated roads caused by the heavy showers that lashed parts of Kashmir valley on Wednesday.

Amidst challenging conditions of waterlogged roads and heavy downpour in Srinagar, a traffic cop goes above and beyond, performing his duty barefoot. 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/jPLmytrhav — Kashmir Weather (@Kashmir_Weather) July 19, 2023

“Amidst challenging conditions of waterlogged roads and heavy downpour in Srinagar, a traffic cop goes above and beyond, performing his duty barefoot,” Twitter user Kashmir Weather captioned the video, showing the policeman truly going above and beyond to perform his duties as he manages the movement of traffic on the hectic road in Srinagar city, barefoot, while the downpour continues.

The traffic cop’s dedication to his job has won the internet and garnered widespread praise from users. The viral clip has been widely shared since it was first posted, including by National Conference leader and former Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah.

Omar, while sharing the post and appreciating the policeman’s dedication, also took a dig at the administration, saying it was a pity that the basic drainage was not improved in Srinagar city when it was beautified under the smart city project ahead of the G20 meeting in May.

“This chowk was just ‘beautified’ under the “Smart City” programme a month ago to impress the participants of the G20 tamasha. It’s a pity the basic drainage wasn’t improved when that metallic thing was put in the middle of the road,” Abdullah said in a tweet.

Rains trigger flood-like situation in Jammu, heavy downpour in Srinagar

Meanwhile, heavy rains have triggered a flood-like situation in Jammu even as the monsoon showers have witnessed a lull in other parts of northern India over the past few days. Moderate to heavy rains were also witnessed in parts of Kashmir valley with several parts of Srinagar city and adjoining areas becoming waterlogged due to the torrential downpour.

According to officials, traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was suspended, while authorities ordered the closure of schools in Doda and Kishtwar districts due to the flood-like situation causing by incessant downpour in the Jammu region of Jammu and Kashmir.

Officials said rivers and rivulets at many places, especially in Kathua and Samba districts, have reached close to or crossed the flood alert level. The weather office has predicted more rains in the region.

Heavy rains lashed wide parts of Jammu division overnight, triggering mudslides and landslides at several places along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Ramban district, forcing authorities to suspend traffic, the officials said.

“The highway is still blocked and people are advised not to travel till the restoration work is completed,” a traffic department official told PTI.

The officials said the traffic on the Jammu-Pathankot highway was also diverted in Kathua district where two pillars of a bridge suffered damages due to flash floods in Tarnah nallah.

(With PTI inputs)

