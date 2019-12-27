New Delhi: A video of an Odisha Congress leader asking a party worker to keep petrol and diesel ready has gone viral on social media amid the ongoing protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.

“Keep petrol and diesel ready. The moment you get an order set everything on fire. We’ll see what happens,” former Congress MP Pradeep Majhi can be seen telling over the phone. Majhi was a Lok Sabha candidate from Nabarangpur district.

“This explains why Sonia Gandhi, in her address following the CAA violence, never appealed for peace. Cadre confuse जो हो जाता।” BJP’s Amit Malviya tweeted slamming the party for indulging in ‘rioting’ in the name of protests.

The opposition Congress had called for a 12-hour shutdown in Nabarangpur on Thursday to protest police “inaction” in connection with the alleged gang rape and murder of a minor girl of the district on December 14.

Majhi, however, said he has “no regret” over passing such an instruction to party workers. “We have to adopt Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose policy when the government do not react over the rape and murder of innocent girls in this tribal-dominated district,” Majhi told reporters, as reported by PTI. He said, “We can no more keep mum. First, a minor girl in Kundali was gang-raped by jawans. Now, another minor girl was gang-raped and murdered in Nabarangpur. This is too much.”

“As Gandhian principles are not helping to ensure justice for these poor girls in Odisha, we are bound to adopt the ideals of Subash Chandra Bose. I have no regret whatever I said over the phone. If I have to adopt violence to keep my mothers and sisters safe, I will not step back,” the tribal Congress leader said.