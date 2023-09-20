Home

News

WATCH: Kerala Congress Leaders Squabble Over Mic During Presser, Video Goes Viral

WATCH: Kerala Congress Leaders Squabble Over Mic During Presser, Video Goes Viral

The viral video showed showed Kerala Congress Chief K Sudhakaran and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly V D Satheesan arguing over who should address reporters first during a press meet.

Screengrab from the viral video shared on X.

New Delhi: In an embarrassing moment for the Congress in Kerala, two of its top leaders, including the party’s state chief, were purportedly caught squabbling over a microphone during a press conference. A video which has gone viral on social media platforms showed KPCC Chief K Sudhakaran and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly V D Satheesan arguing with each other over who should address reporters first during a press meet.

Trending Now

The Kerala Congress had organized a press conference soon after the party’s candidate emerged victorious in the recently held Puthuppally bypoll. After the video went viral, Satheesan on Wednesday termed the incident as “friendly exchange” and stressed that there was no serious disagreement between them.

You may like to read

However, the ruling LDF in the state took a dig at the Congress with the Left front’s convenor E P Jayarajan saying “I am happy it did not turn into a fight”. Jayarajan said there were a lot of problems within the Congress-led UDF opposition and it was only going to get worse.

“This time it was over a mic, next time it will be something else,” he said. At the same time, he said that the Left front does not wish for the Congress or the UDF to be destroyed by the infighting.

When reporters asked about the video, Satheesan admitted that there was some argument between them at that time.

But it was not like the one which you (media) imagined, he said with a smile.

“When the party candidate won the bypoll with a record majority of over 37,000 votes, the KPCC chief said he would give full credit for the victory to me during the press meet. But I disagreed with it. I told him that the credit should be given to Team United Democratic Front.”

Satheesan further said that when Sudhakaran continued to insist, he handed over the microphone to him.

The LoP said the KPCC Chief was very adamant and said what he wished to say in the press meet and gave him the whole credit of the bypoll victory. The Congress added that he didn’t speak much during the press conference as he was suffering from a throat infection.

In the video, a visibly annoyed Satheesan can be seen turning the television channel microphones, placed on a table in front of them, towards Sudhakaran and remaining silent throughout the press meet.

Satheesan was also seen refusing to accept the shawls presented to him by the party workers at the venue of the press conference.

K Sudhakaran is yet to comment on the incident.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES