  WATCH: Leopard Enters India From Pakistan By Crossing International Border; Locals Alerted

WATCH: Leopard Enters India From Pakistan By Crossing International Border; Locals Alerted

The whole act was caught on camera and the video has gone viral on social media. The administration asked people to remain alert in the wake of the incident.

Updated: March 18, 2023 11:42 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Anurag Kumar

Leopard Enters India From Pakistan By Crossing International Border (Image used for representational purposes)

Leopard Enters India From Pakistan: In a rare occurrence, a leopard was seen entering Indian territory by crossing the international border in the Ramgarh Sub Sector of Samba district, reported news agency ANI. The Border Security Forces alerted the local villagers as they received this news. The whole act was caught on camera and the video has gone viral on social media. The administration asked people to remain alert in the wake of the incident.

WATCH: Leopard Enters India By Crossing International Border.

Soon, Twitter was filled with quirky reactions with many users welcoming “this kind of cross-border intrusion”. A Twitter wrote, “These kind of cross-border intrusions are welcome.”

Another user quoted a famous song from a Hindi movie “Panchi, nadiyan, pawan ke jhonke… koi sarhad na inhe roke”.

