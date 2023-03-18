Home

WATCH: Leopard Enters India From Pakistan By Crossing International Border; Locals Alerted

The whole act was caught on camera and the video has gone viral on social media. The administration asked people to remain alert in the wake of the incident.

Leopard Enters India From Pakistan: In a rare occurrence, a leopard was seen entering Indian territory by crossing the international border in the Ramgarh Sub Sector of Samba district, reported news agency ANI. The Border Security Forces alerted the local villagers as they received this news. The whole act was caught on camera and the video has gone viral on social media. The administration asked people to remain alert in the wake of the incident.

#WATCH | A leopard was spotted entering Indian territory by crossing the International Border from Pakistan side in Ramgarh Sub Sector of Samba today around 7pm. Police issued an alert for the locals residing near the border. (Source: BSF) pic.twitter.com/Zii349MdW4 — ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2023

Soon, Twitter was filled with quirky reactions with many users welcoming “this kind of cross-border intrusion”. A Twitter wrote, “These kind of cross-border intrusions are welcome.”

Aisi trespassing allowed hai ❤️ — Rishpal Singh🇮🇳 (@Rishpalsingh_) March 18, 2023

Another user quoted a famous song from a Hindi movie “Panchi, nadiyan, pawan ke jhonke… koi sarhad na inhe roke”.

