Home

News

India

WATCH: Lights Switched Off At Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus For 30 Mins To Mark Earth Hour

WATCH: Lights Switched Off At Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus For 30 Mins To Mark Earth Hour

Earth hour is observed to promote awareness of climate change challenges and energy conservation. The event encourages people to switch off all electrical appliances for 30 minutes to conserve energy.

Representative image

Earth Hour: The lights were switched off at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus For 30 Minutes to make Earth Hour which is celebrated every year on the last Saturday of March. Earth hour is observed to promote awareness of climate change challenges and energy conservation. The event encourages people to switch off all electrical appliances for 30 minutes to conserve energy. So to celebrate Earth Hour, lights were switched off at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus for an hour from 8.30 pm to 9.30 pm.

WATCH: Lights Switched Off At Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus

#WATCH | Lights switched off at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus for an hour from 8.30 pm to 9.30 pm to mark the #EarthHour pic.twitter.com/1XOD6zejPP — ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2023

How Earth Hour Is Celebrated?

The “Earth Hour” encourages people to switch off all lights for an hour, from 8:30 pm to 9:30 pm local time, and engage in various activities such as reconnecting with nature, cooking meals, spending quality time with family and loved ones, and getting creative with art.

You may like to read

Date and Time

Earth Hour is observed on the last Saturday of March and this year it will be observed on March 25 at 8.30 pm local time.

History

The Earth Hour event was first introduced as a symbolic lights-out event in 2007 by WWF Sydney and its partners. On the day, people in Australia were encouraged to participate in the event, to raise awareness about climate change. The first observance was organised on March 31, 2007, in Sydney at 7:30 pm, local time and a year later, Earth Hour was held internationally on March 29.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.