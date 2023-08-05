Home

Watch: Locals Torch Police Station In Odisha’s Kandhamal Over ‘Involvement’ Of Cops In Ganja Smuggling, Shielding Drug Mafia

A senior officer said locals stormed the Phiringia Police Station and accused some inspectors of "being involved in the smuggling of ganja" and protecting the drug peddlers in the area.

Phulbani (Odisha): An incensed mob set ablaze a police station in Odisha’s Kandhamal district on Saturday evening during a protest against the alleged involvement of policemen in smuggling of ganja and purportedly ”shielding’ the local drug mafia.

A senior officer said locals stormed the Phiringia Police Station and accused some inspectors of “being involved in the smuggling of ganja” and protecting the drug peddlers in the area. The irate locals then torched the Police Station, he said, adding that some police personnel were also injured in the incident.

Visuals shared on social media platforms showed the police station engulfed in a massive inferno and locals clashing with police forces in the area.

Locals set a fire in Phiringia police station in Kandhamal district of odisha, allegedly involvement of police in Ganza supply.. Further investigation going on pic.twitter.com/uXZGL5fd9v — Ajay kumar nath (@ajaynath550) August 5, 2023

Regional media reports claimed that the mob also assaulted some of the accused cops during the protest. Some police personnel, who went to the road blockade site to talk to the agitators, were also chased away, a police officer said.

This is not #Afganhnistan 🚫❌🚫

Phulbani: Irate locals set Phiringia Police Station on fire alleging police involvement in Ganja peddling..

ପ୍ରତିବାଦ କରିବ ଉଚିତ୍ କିନ୍ତୁ ଆଇନ କାନୁନକୁ ହାତକୁ ନେବା କାହାକୁ ଅଧିକାର ଦିଆଯାଇନି । #Odisha #Phulbani @DGPOdisha pic.twitter.com/uaVbgTt40H — Raja Rakesh (@RajaSine) August 5, 2023

“They ransacked the police station’s furniture and burnt down several documents”, Southern Range IG Satyabrata Bhoi told news agency PTI.

Locals also blocked the Phulbani-Phiringia-Baliguda road for hours, demanding action against the inspector-in-charge of the police station and some other personnel allegedly “being involved in the smuggling of ganja”, a narcotics substance.

Bhoi said, “A group of people entered the Phiringia Police Station, ransacked furniture there and set the PS on fire. Some police personnel were injured in the incident.”

The allegation against the local inspector-in-charge and two other policemen will be properly probed, he said.

A large contingent of police was sent there to control the law and order situation and the Kandhamal SP along with force was on his way to Phiringia, he said.

“Some ganja peddlers are suspected to have been involved in the violence at the Phiringia Police Station. The situation is now under control,” Bhoi said.

The agitators claimed that the smuggling of ganja was brought to the notice of senior police officers but “no action was taken against the inspector-in-charge and two other police personnel who were caught by villagers of Kambaguda along with the smuggled ganja from a police van”.

(With PTI inputs)

