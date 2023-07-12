Home

News

India

Watch: Man, Pregnant Wife And 3-Yr-Old Son Crushed To Death As House Roof Collapses In Punjab’s Faridkot

Watch: Man, Pregnant Wife And 3-Yr-Old Son Crushed To Death As House Roof Collapses In Punjab’s Faridkot

Gagandeep Singh, his pregnant wife Kamaljit Kaur, and their three-year-old son, were asleep at around 4:AM on Wednesday morning when the roof of their house collapsed.

Screengrab from video shared by ANI

Chandigarh: In a tragic incident, three members of a family, including a three-year-old boy, were crushed to death after the roof of their house collapse in Kotkapura town in Punjab’s Faridkot district.

Trending Now

According to the police, Gagandeep Singh, his pregnant wife Kamaljit Kaur, and their three-year-old son, were asleep at around 4:AM on Wednesday morning when the roof of their house collapsed, crushing the family of three to death under the debris.

You may like to read

Their neighbour’s daughter, Manisha, was also injured in the incident and is undergoing treatment at a hospital, an official said.

“At 4 am in the morning, when the family was sleeping, the house’s roof collapsed. A man namely Gurpreet Singh, his wife and their son died. Their neighbour’s daughter Manisha was also injured and she is undergoing treatment at the hospital,” Sub-District Magistrate (SDM) Kotkapura Veerpal Kaur told news agency ANI.

#WATCH | Faridkot, Punjab A man, his pregnant wife and their 3-year-old son died after the roof of their house collapsed, in Kotkapura pic.twitter.com/REbW7Sxf9y — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2023

According to the police, the roof of the house had been weakened and suffered structural damage due to the heavy rains that have pounded the state in recent days. “All the damage ultimately led to the collapse of the roof on early Wednesday morning,” they said.

A police official in Kotkapura said the deceased and his wife were both in their early 30s, adding that the woman was pregnant.

18 dead in rain-related incidents in Punjab, Haryana

Meanwhile, about 10,000 people have been shifted to safer places from their water-logged localities in Punjab over the past three days, authorities said on Wednesday as they focused on relief work.

According to government data, the death toll due to rain-related incidents in Punjab and Haryana is 18. Seven of the deaths took place in Haryana.

In Punjab, nearly 10,000 people have so far been evacuated in Patiala, Rupnagar, Moga, Ludhiana, Mohali, SBS Nagar and Fatehgarh Sahib districts, they said.

Several places in neighbouring Haryana too remained flooded and Chief Minister Manohal Lal Khattar was expected to visit worst-hit Ambala district to take stock of the situation.

The weather remained clear at most places in the region for the second day on Wednesday after three days of incessant rains.

In a tweet, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said he is taking regular updates on the rain situation.

“All the dams are safe and well below the danger mark. Our priority is to provide all kinds of assistance to the most affected areas,” he said in Punjabi. “Hopefully, the situation in Punjab will improve by this evening,” Mann said, adding that his government stands with the people and will compensate for any kind of loss.

According to government data, the death toll due to rain-related incidents in Punjab rose to 11 on Wednesday, with three latest fatalities reported from Faridkot district.

(With inputs from PTI/ANI)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES