New Delhi: In a shocking incident in Osmanabad, Maharashtra, a woman’s “purity” was put to test as her husband forced her to go through an ‘agnipariksha’ by taking out a Rs 5 coin from a pot of boiling oil. The woman, who had gone missing for four days, returned home only to be put to test for loyalty to her husband. The husband took a video of the entire incident. Also Read - Assembly Elections 2019 Vote Counting on Tuljapur, Osmanabad, Paranda, Karmala, Madha, Barshi Seats in Maharashtra

According to reports, the woman had a quarrel with her husband on February 11, following which she left the house without telling anyone. Her husband, who works as a driver, kept searching for her in his car for four days. When the woman returned, she said that she was waiting for the bus at the Khachapuri Chowk in Paranda, Osmanabad that day when two people on a bike forcibly took her with them and held her hostage for 4 days. Also Read - Maharashtra: Two Villages in Osmanabad District Boycott LS Polls

After her return, the husband put her to test to know if she was telling the truth based on a tradition in the Pardhi community which the woman belonged to, and asked her to extract a coin from boiling oil. Also Read - Maharashtra: 21.47 Per Cent Voting Till 11 AM in Second Phase of Polls

In the video that went viral, the husband can be heard saying in Hindi, “My wife has said that she was taken hostage by a man and a policeman, but they did not do anything to her. I want to know if my wife is telling the truth. That is why I’m doing this.”

Watch the video:

Nashik , It has been revealed that the same caste panchayat has ruled that a woman with suspicion should be boiled in boiling oil.

The husband took a video of the incident and made it viral. pic.twitter.com/eUz5bTmKbp — BHARAT GHANDAT (@BHARATGHANDAT2) February 20, 2021

According to the tradition, if the person is telling a lie, then he or she will burn their hand and will have to consume the fire coming out of oil.

Notably, Maharashtra Legislative Council Chairman Neelam Gorhe has demanded strict action by state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, claiming that there have been many such incidents where a wife is asked to take such ‘agnipariksha’.

Readers must not indulge in the above mentioned activity as it is extremely dangerous.