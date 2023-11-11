WATCH: Manish Sisodia Reaches Home From Tihar Jail To Meet Ailing Wife

Manish Sisodia will be allowed to meet his wife for six hours between 10 am and 4 pm.

New Delhi: Former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia reached his residence from Tihar Jail to meet his ailing wife after permission from a city court. Sisodia, who is in jail in connection with the alleged liquor scam case, was allowed to meet his wife for six hours between 10 am and 4 pm.

Trending Now

Sisodia accompanied by the police personnel reached his home on Mathura Road in a prison van at around 10 am.

You may like to read

#WATCH | Police brings former Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia to meet his ailing wife as allowed by Rouse Avenue court Sisodia is meeting his ailing wife at the premises which is now officially allocated to Delhi Minister Atishi. The same premises were earlier allotted to him. pic.twitter.com/Dx9NsY4hXN — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2023

Earlier in June, he was granted permission by the Delhi High Court to meet his wife Seema, who suffers from multiple sclerosis. However, he could not meet her as she was hospitalised after a sudden deterioration in her condition.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.