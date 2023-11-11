Top Recommended Stories

WATCH: Manish Sisodia Reaches Home From Tihar Jail To Meet Ailing Wife

Manish Sisodia will be allowed to meet his wife for six hours between 10 am and 4 pm.

Published: November 11, 2023 11:11 AM IST

By Analiza Pathak | Edited by Analiza Pathak

New Delhi: Former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia reached his residence from Tihar Jail to meet his ailing wife after permission from a city court. Sisodia, who is in jail in connection with the alleged liquor scam case, was allowed to meet his wife for six hours between 10 am and 4 pm.

Sisodia accompanied by the police personnel reached his home on Mathura Road in a prison van at around 10 am.

Earlier in June, he was granted permission by the Delhi High Court to meet his wife Seema, who suffers from multiple sclerosis. However, he could not meet her as she was hospitalised after a sudden deterioration in her condition.

