Home

News

India

WATCH: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Packaging Company In Gujarat’s Valsad, 2nd Such Incident In 24 Hrs

WATCH: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Packaging Company In Gujarat’s Valsad, 2nd Such Incident In 24 Hrs

A massive fire broke out at a packaging company in Gujarat’s Valsad on Thursday morning. As soon as the officials were informed, the fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

WATCH: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Packaging Company In Gujarat's Valsad, 2nd Such Incident In 24 Hrs

Valsad: A massive fire broke out at a packaging company in Gujarat’s Valsad on Thursday morning. As soon as the officials were informed, the fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The firefighting operations are currently underway. The cause of the fire is yet to be known.

#WATCH | A massive fire broke out at a packaging company in Valsad, Gujarat. Fire tenders are present on the spot. pic.twitter.com/Rz6WsEfLMd — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2023

You may like to read

This comes a day after a another fire broke out at a packaging company in Bharuch GIDC, Gujarat on Wednesday.

Last week, a fire broke out at a chemical company in GIDC in Vapi area of Valsad district. Two adjacent companies were engulfed in the fire.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.