WATCH: Massive Fire Breaks Out In Plastic Factory In Gujarat’s Bharuch

A massive fire broke out at a packaging company in Bharuch GIDC, Gujarat on Wednesday. More than five fire tenders from the municipality have been rushed to the spot to douse the blaze.

Bharuch: A massive fire broke out at a packaging company in Bharuch GIDC, Gujarat on Wednesday. Around 15 fire tenders from the municipality have been rushed to the spot to douse the blaze. According to Leena Patil, SP Bharuch, no casualty has been reported from the incident.

“A massive fire broke out in the Narmada plastic packaging factory. Fire officials, police present at the spot. Efforts are being made to extinguish the fire with water and foam. Around 15 fire tenders are present here. As of now, no casualty has been reported,” Leena Patil, SP Bharuch told ANI.

The cause of the fire is yet to be known.

#WATCH | A massive fire broke out at a packaging company in Bharuch GIDC, Gujarat. More than 5 fire tenders are present on the spot pic.twitter.com/fAY3DQXm8p — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2023

Last week, a fire broke out at a chemical company in GIDC in Vapi area of Valsad district. Two adjacent companies were engulfed in the fire.

