New Delhi: Puducherry agriculture minister R Kamalakannan was spotted in a bus from Karaikel to Puducherry as he was scheduled to attend the Cabinet meeting on Friday evening. His co-passengers and the conductor are visibly happy and inquisitive about why the minister has ditched the comfortable car ride.

#WATCH Puducherry Minister R Kamalakannan travelled by a bus to participate in a meeting after a Cooperative’s petrol station refused to fill fuel in his car in view of alleged pending dues from government departments. (3.1.20) pic.twitter.com/3UHbtJOdPH — ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2020

As it turns out, there is more than a viral video in this story. The government cooperative petrol bank, Amudhasurabhi, has refused to provide diesel for official cars of the government as the cooperative is to get Rs 2.5 crore from the government department for supplying fuel to government cars. Employees of the cooperative are not getting their salaries for the past few months.

The management of the supermarket took a firm decision to stop supplying fuel to the government departments and also to official vehicles of the ministers from January 2, said an official source. Finding that the cooperative institution rejected supply of diesel to his car when it was taken to an outlet in Karaikal by the driver, the Minister on Friday decided to travel by bus to reach Puducherry as he had to attend a cabinet meeting. He told reporters that he did not want to be absent at the cabinet meeting.

So, what are the other ministers doing? They are managing with the fuel left in the tank. Some other ministers are spending their money to fill fuel.

Well, soon other Puducherry ministers will be seen travelling by bus as the cooperative has taken a firm stand and is not taking calls from ministers either.