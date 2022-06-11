New Delhi: Security forces defused explosive device (IED) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district averting a major tragedy in the area. A video shared on news agency ANI showed smoke billowing out as the explosive device was defused safely. No one was injured during the incident.Also Read - Curfew Imposed in Jammu's Bhaderwah Town of Doda District, Situation Tense

#WATCH | J&K UPDATE: A major tragedy was averted on Saturday when the security forces detected and defused an improvised explosive device (IED) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district: Indian Army pic.twitter.com/yEx8UTOv6t — ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2022

A suspicious object was found on Srinagar-Baramulla highway on Saturday morning and traffic was averted in the area. Security forces had then rushed to the site and found IED planted in the object. Following this, security forces quickly defused the IED.