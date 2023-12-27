WATCH: Multiple Vehicle Crash On Agra-Lucknow Expressway Due To Dense Fog, Low Visibility; 1 Dead, Many Injured

The post-crash visuals show a Toyota Fortuner SUV crashing into the rear of the bus and a sedan hitting the Fortuner.

New Delhi: A dense layer of fog on the Agra-Lucknow expressway and low visibility led to a massive collision of vehicles causing injuries to several commuters. The collision involved a bus and multiple cars, resulting in one death and over a dozen injuries. At least seven to eight vehicles collided near the Jharna Nala flyover.

One person has died and approximately 24 other passengers sustained serious injuries and were rushed to the Community Health Centre for initial treatment. Six individuals in critical condition were subsequently referred to the Trauma Center in Lucknow.

The post-crash visuals show a Toyota Fortuner SUV crashing into the rear of the bus and a sedan hitting the Fortuner. Ambulances were present at the spot to take the injured. The impact of the collision on the Agra-Lucknow expressway led to severe damage to the bonnet and rear of the vehicles involved.

#WATCH | Unnao, Uttar Pradesh: Multiple vehicles collided on the Agra-Lucknow expressway due to dense fog, several people sustained injuries pic.twitter.com/JhPJT0XYxp — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) December 27, 2023

In a separate incident in Bareilly, a speeding truck collided with a house, adding to the list of fog-related accidents in the state. In Agra, two trucks collided during the morning hours due to dense fog, with no reported casualties, and police presence at the site.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Dense fog leads to collision of several vehicles in Agra pic.twitter.com/XNHXYJJqYm — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) December 27, 2023

The weather office issued a red alert over “very dense fog” in the national capital as cold wave conditions continue. Apart from Delhi, several north Indian cities woke up to foggy weather that reduced visibility. While Patiala, Lucknow and Prayagraj recorded very low visibility of 25 metres, in Amritsar it dropped to 0 metres.

Beyond Delhi, several north Indian cities, including Patiala, Lucknow, and Prayagraj, woke up to foggy weather and low visibility. In Amritsar, visibility dropped to zero meters. The air quality in the city experienced a sharp decline after weeks of relatively good air, with the average air quality index dropping to 381, classified as “very poor.”

