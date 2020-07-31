New Delhi: It was a narrow escape for Pithoragarh MLA Harish Dhami after he slipped and floated at least 20 metres in a flooded rivulet in Dharchula. Party workers, who were accompanying him as he was on his way to meet flood victims of the nearby villages, managed to save him. The Congress MLA received severe wounds in the accident that took place on Friday. Also Read - Tripura Flash Flood: Over 1,000 Families Affected; 22 NDRF Teams Deployed to Evacuate People

Watch video Also Read - Flash Floods in Odisha: 4 IAF Choppers Deployed, Rescue Operations Underway

Also Read - Flash flood toll rises to eight in US state of Utah

#WATCH Uttarakhand: Congress MLA Harish Dhami had a narrow escape after he slipped while crossing a flooded rivulet in Dharchula area of Pithoragarh. He was rescued by party workers & supporters accompanying him. (30.07.2020) pic.twitter.com/9pZDHSd30T — ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2020

A sudden cloudburst led to a flash flood in Pithoragarh last week killing at least three people. Heavy rainfall has been lashing several parts of Uttarakhand for the past few weeks. A road connecting Munsiyari, Darkot, Madkot village to Pithoragarh washed away due to heavy rains.

An Indian army column was deployed in Dharchula area to rescue villagers after heavy rains caused flood in the area. Several villages were cut off after connecting roads were washed away due to flood.