WATCH: ‘NRI’ man detained at Delhi’s Jama Masjid Metro Station while trying to flee after suspicious object found in bag during security check

A man claiming to be an NRI was detained at Delhi’s Jama Masjid Metro Station after allegedly trying to flee during a security check.

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WATCH: ‘NRI’ man detained at Delhi’s Jama Masjid Metro Station while trying to flee after suspicious object found in bag during security check | Image: image: CISF X

CISF Personnel Nab Man at Delhi’s Jama Masjid Metro Station: A man was apprehended by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel on Monday at the busy Jama Masjid Metro Station in Delhi after he tried to flee when an official detected a suspicious, dense object on the XBIS screen during a baggage check. The man claimed that he was an NRI residing in Kuala Lumpur. He attempted to flee the metro station “Alert CISF personnel at Jama Masjid Metro Station of DMRC sprang into action when a passenger attempted to flee after a suspicious, dense object appeared on the XBIS screen during baggage screening.”

“Demonstrating quick reflexes and effective coordination, CISF personnel immediately pursued and apprehended the fleeing passenger near the exit gate,” CISF tweeted.

CISF’s Swift Response: Suspicious Person Apprehended While Attempting to Escape at Metro Station! Alert CISF personnel at Jama Masjid Metro Station of DMRC sprang into action when a passenger attempted to flee after a suspicious, dense object appeared on the XBIS screen during baggage screening. Demonstrating quick reflexes and effective coordination, CISF personnel immediately pursued and apprehended the fleeing passenger near the exit gate. Further examination of his belongings revealed an unidentified semi-solid substance concealed in a stitched portion of his undergarment. The passenger, who claimed to be an NRI residing in Kuala Lumpur, along with his belongings, was handed over to the police for further investigation. The swift action and alertness of CISF personnel highlight their prompt response and commitment to ensuring metro security. #CISF #MetroSecurity #Vigilance #QuickResponse @HMOIndia

@PIB_India

@CISF_Delhimetro — CISF (@CISFHQrs) October 19, 2026

What Did The Video Show

In a video shared by the CRPF, the man can be seen talking on the phone while a CISF personnel, standing with another personnel, silently notice him. He then suddenly attempted to flee the station via an escalator towards the exit. The CRPF personnel, who was keeping an eye on him, took the stairs, and nabbed the man near the metro gate.

Semi-Solid Substance Recovered From Bag

When the suspect and his bag were examined, the officials found an unidentified semi-solid substance concealed in a stitched portion of his undergarment.

“Further examination of his belongings revealed an unidentified semi-solid substance concealed in a stitched portion of his undergarment. The passenger, who claimed to be an NRI residing in Kuala Lumpur, along with his belongings, was handed over to the police for further investigation,” the CISF said.

CISF Plans To Restructure Security Supervision

It is to be noted that the CISF will restructure its administrative and operational setup from November 1 to strengthen the security needs of the sectors it protects.

These changes have been approved by the Ministry of Home Affairs. The restructuring covers power, coal, steel, oil and gas, ports, rapid transit systems, government buildings, museums and monuments.

The CISF said the changes would improve sector-specific expertise, enhance security practices and strengthen coordination with ministries and facility managers.