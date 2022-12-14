WATCH: Old Video Of India-China Clash Goes Viral After Arunachal Face-Off

Old video of India-China clash at LAC has gone viral on social media just days after face-off in Arunachal Pradesh. See the video here.

New Delhi: In an old video where Indian and Chinese troops can be seen facing off at LAC, Indian troops can be seen driving the PLA away with sticks. However, the video, which is an old one, has resurfaced on social media and gone viral, just days after a similar skirmish took place near Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh a few days ago.

In the video which is believed to be shot last year, Indian troops can be seen stopping the troops of PLA from changing the status quo of LAC and also can be seen beating up Chinese troops who were apparently trying to cross the LAC.

As per the agreement between India and China in 1996 article 1, Neither side shall use its military capability (guns) against the other side. So here is the Indian army using fists and sticks on China. pic.twitter.com/BbkvNZiO44 — The Poll Lady (@ThePollLady) December 13, 2022

Indian troops prevented Chinese soldiers from entering Indian territory last week during a border scuffle that led to injuries on both sides, India’s defence minister said on Tuesday, in the first such clash since 2020 Galwan fight.

The recent incident occurred on Dec. 9 in the Tawang sector of India’s northeastern Himalayan state of Arunachal Pradesh. As per media reports, the patrolling teams from both sides came face-to-face and in an ensuing hand-to-hand fight, some soldiers fell on the rocky surface and injured themselves. Around half a dozen Indian soldiers suffered minor injuries.

SKIRMISHES NOT NEW, HAPPEN OFTEN

The defence source said the un-demarcated border, called the Line of Actual Control (LAC), means soldiers from both sides cross over into each other’s territory every now and then. Such events are then raised in flag meetings so that they do not escalate.

“Sometimes we perceive some areas as ours, sometimes they do,” said the source, declining to be named as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had already issued a statement in parliament about an attempt by the PLA to enter Indian territory. “These are skirmishes that keep happening, and they are not major. This was not major.”

Singh told lawmakers the scuffle led to “injuries to a few personnel on both sides” but there were no “serious casualties on our side”. “PLA troops tried to transgress the LAC in Yangtse area of Tawang Sector and unilaterally change the status quo,” Singh said.

“The Chinese attempt was contested by our troops in a firm and resolute manner. The ensuing face-off led to a physical scuffle in which the Indian Army bravely prevented the PLA from transgressing into our territory and compelled them to return to their posts.” Singh said the Chinese side was asked to refrain from such actions and that the issue had been taken up with China through diplomatic channels.

China’s foreign ministry spokesperson, Wang Wenbin, told a news conference the situation at the border was “generally stable”.