WATCH: Onboard Camera Shows Glider Plane Crashing Into House In Jharkhand Immediately After Takeoff

The glider plane took off from Barwadda airstrip and was above Dhanbad city before it plunged to ground level due to a technical glitch.

Dhanbad: A private joyride glider- small lightweight aircraft that is designed to carry just two people- crashed into a building near Birsa Munda Park in Jharkhand. The pilot and a 14-year old passenger onboard the flight have been injured seriously and taken to the hospital, officials informed.

The glider plane took off from Barwadda airstrip and was above Dhanbad city before it plunged to ground level due to a technical glitch. The plane went uncontrolled and fell at the property of Nilesh Kumar, near Birsa Munda Park. However, no one from the building got any injury. Kumar said his two children who were playing there but had a narrow escape.

Barbadda police station officer-in-chage Ashish Kumar Yadav said the joyride glider fell on a building just after taking off from the Barwadda airstrip at around 4.50 pm and it was captured on a camera lens.

The passenger has been identified as Kush Singh (14) of Patna who had come to the Dhanbad house of his maternal uncle Pawan Singh. The boy had gone for a joyride in the glider run by a private agency from the Barwadda airstrip.

Both the injured persons were admitted to Asarfi Hospital and doctors said their condition was serious.

A police officer said the reason of the crash is yet to be known. Officials of the joyride glider agency could not be contacted.

