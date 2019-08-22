New Delhi: As former Finance Minister P Chidambaram readies to be produced before a Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court today, news agency ANI tweeted file footage of the ex-union minister dated 2011 where he is inaugurating the new CBI headquarters.

The ANI footage shows then Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh greeting the gathering and inaugurating the new Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) headquarters in the national capital where Chidambaram was the special guest.

#WATCH ANI file footage: The then Union Home Minister, P Chidambaram at the inauguration of the new Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) headquarters in Delhi on June 30, 2011. Chidambaram was arrested by CBI yesterday and brought to this complex. pic.twitter.com/ikuxIzaSyF — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2019

P Chidambaram was the Union Home Minister at that time.

Meanwhile, the former Union minister will be produced before a court today in the money laundering case of INX Media.

Preeceding to his appearance in the court and the night-long stay at CBI, Chidambaram led on a 55-minute hig-voltage drama at his Jor Bagh residence before turning himself in. After addressing a press conference Wednesday evening, as soon as Chidambaram returned to his house, officials of the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate were present at his house, a 10-minute drive away from Akbar Road, only to find the gate locked.

CBI officers then jumped over the boundary wall while another team of agency officials entered the house from the back door.

Later, a CBI team arrived in a car to take the senior Congress leader into custody.

The CBI is investigating Chidambaram in the INX Media case, which it had registered on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in the FIPB clearance granted to the media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during his tenure as Finance Minister.