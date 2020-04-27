New Delhi: Amid sharp rises in coronavirus cases across the nation, the streets of Raja Bazar in Kolkata, West Bengal, were on Monday seen flooded with people roaming around, flouting social distancing norms. Also Read - Coronavirus in West Bengal: First-Ever Death of a Doctor. But is it Corona or Co-morbidity?

A video was shared by news agency ANI, that went viral across social media platforms, where people were seen in groups and in close distance with each other as they were buying essential items from the market on the first day of Ramzan.

However, the West Bengal government has dismissed the video stating that it is a fake video from a street in Metiabruz.

#WATCH Social distancing norms being violated in Raja Bazaar area in Kolkata, West Bengal #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/XI2v4XdtnB — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2020

Notably, the Mamata Banerjee-led government in West Bengal has been at a war of words with the Centre for sending central teams to the state to scrutinise lockdown measures. Inter-ministerial teams were also sent to the state today to take stock of situation relating to COVID-19.

The team stationed in Kolkata, which is led by a senior bureaucrat in the Ministry of Defence Apurba Chandra, visited Garden Reach, Ekbalpur, Khidderpore, Mominpur, Chetla and Kalighat areas in the south and southwestern parts of the city. They were escorted by Kolkata Police personnel.

Chandra and his team stopped took a video recording of people buying essential commodities at a crowded market in Khidderpore area, and derived that people in the eastern state are not taking the lockdown seriously.