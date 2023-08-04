Home

Watch: PM Modi And CM Yogi Adityanath’s Sisters Meet At Uttarakhand Temple

Vasantiben had reached Neelkanth Dham in Uttarakhand with her husband and later mat Shashi Devi near a temple in Kothari.

Screengrab from video shared on Twitter

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s sister Vasantiben met Shashi Devi, the sister of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at temple in Uttarakhand where the former had arrived along with her husband to pay obeisance to Lord Shiva in the month of Sawan.

Vasantiben had reached Neelkanth Dham in Uttarakhand with her husband and later mat Shashi Devi near a temple in Kothari.

Sister of PM Narendra Modi and Sister of Yogi Adityanath met with each other! pic.twitter.com/zMM0KtPtIE — Keshavamurthy C (@Keshava05503084) August 4, 2023

A video showing the two women exchanging warm greetings and a sisterly hug has gone viral on social media platforms.

PM Modi to lay foundation stones of 56 Railway stations under Amrit Bharat Scheme

In related news, PM Modi will lay the foundation stones for the re-development of 56 Northeast Frontier Railway stations under the Amrit Bharat Scheme on August 6.

According to an official release the Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stones for the re-development of 508 stations across the country on August 6. The Amrit Bharat Station Scheme has been launched recently for the development of Railway stations on Indian Railways.

So far 1309 Stations over Indian Railways have been identified under this scheme for re-development.

A total of 91 stations of NF Railway have been identified under the Amrit Bharat station scheme.Out of 56 stations of NF Railway, there are 32 stations in Assam, 3 stations in Tripura, 16 stations in West Bengal, 3 stations in Bihar and one station each in Nagaland and Meghalaya.

Rs 5100 crore has been allocated for the re-development of 91 stations under NF Railway, out of which Rs 1960 crore will be utilized for the re-development of these 56 stations.

This scheme envisages the development of stations on a continuous basis with a long-term approach.

It involves the preparation of Master Plans and their implementation in phases to improve the amenities at the stations like improvement of station access, circulating areas, waiting halls, toilets, lift/escalators as necessary, cleanliness, free Wi-Fi, kiosks for local products through schemes like ‘One Station One Product’, better passenger information systems, executive lounges, nominated spaces for business meetings, landscaping etc. keeping in view the necessity at each such station.

The scheme also envisages improvement of the building, integration of the station with both sides of the city, multimodal integration, amenities for Divyangjans, sustainable and environment-friendly solutions, provision of ballastless tracks, ‘Roof Plazas as per necessity, phasing and feasibility and creation of city centres at the station in the long term.

(With ANI inputs)

