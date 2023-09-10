PM Modi Hands Over Gavel Of G20 Presidency To Brazil President

Watch: PM Modi Hands Over Gavel Of G20 Presidency To Brazil President

PM Modi hands over gavel to Brazil President Lula da Silva

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi handed over the ceremonial gavel of the Group of 20 (G20) presidency to Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Sunday at the G20 summit, marking the conclusion of the summit in New Delhi. “I want to congratulate Brazil’s President and my friend, Lula da Silva, and formally hand over the presidency’s gavel to him,” Prime Minister Modi stated, offering his best wishes to Brazil as they assume the G20 presidency. Brazil will officially take over the presidency of the summit on December 1st of this year.

Trending Now

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES