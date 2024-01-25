WATCH: PM Modi Introduces French President Emmanuel Macron To UPI Payments

PM Modi explained the UPI payments system to French President Emmanuel Macron when the two leaders visited a local shop during their to iconic Hawa Mahal in Rajasthan's Jaipur.

Republic Day 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday introduced visiting French President Emmanuel Macron to the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) digital payments system. Macron, who is on a two-day state visit to India and will be the chief guest at the 75th Republic Day celebrations tomorrow,

PM Modi explained the UPI payments system to the French President when the two leaders visited a local shop during their to iconic Hawa Mahal in Rajasthan’s Jaipur.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi explains the UPI digital payments system to French President Emmanuel Macron during their visit to Jaipur, Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/98SbDN8D3e — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2024

Notably, UPI is a system that powers multiple bank accounts into a single mobile application (of any participating bank), merging several banking features, seamless fund routing, and merchant payments into one hood. It allows users to transfer money through their mobile device round the clock.

Modi gifts Ram Mandir replica to Macron

Prime Minister also gifted a replica of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir to Emmanuel Macron. Earlier, Modi and Macron held a mega roadshow in the Rajasthan capital as a large number of people welcomed the two leaders enroute.

#WATCH | Rajasthan: Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifts a replica of Ram Mandir to French President Emmanuel Macron, in Jaipur. pic.twitter.com/l9K91lOOt8 — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2024

Macron waved at the people who gathered there, acknowledging the warm welcome. The French leader is on two-day state visit to India and will be the chief guest at the 75th Republic Day Parade on January 26.

#WATCH | People in large numbers welcome PM Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron during their roadshow in Jaipur, Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/JyhT8GgMhl — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2024

Prime Minister Modi and French President Macron met at the Jantar Mantar observatory and hugged each other and later headed towards the famed Hawa Mahal in an open vehicle amid a heavy security cover and a floral shower.

#WATCH | PM Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron hold roadshow in Rajasthan's Jaipur pic.twitter.com/jEC3PSt8KW — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2024

Prime Minister Modi was pictured extending Macron a warm welcome at Jantar Mantar where the two leaders warmly greeted each other and posed for the cameras. They later toured the Jantar Mantar– a a famous solar observatory established by Maharaja Sawai Jai Singh which was declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO in July 2010.

#WATCH | PM Modi and French President Macron visit Jantar Mantar, the famous solar observatory established by Maharaja Sawai Jai Singh, in Rajasthan's Jaipur pic.twitter.com/n7ZWxCuYtO — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2024

Earlier today, Macron, accompanied by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari. visited the iconic Amber Fort and interacted with artists and students at the royal fort. He also posed for pictures with Kumari and Jaishankar.

Macron’s India visit

French President Emmanuel Macron who is the chief guest at this year’s Republic Day Parade, arrived in Rajasthan’s Jaipur on Thursday afternoon and was received at the airport by EAM S Jaishankar, Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra and Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma.

India-France ties

Macron, whose visit caps the 25th-anniversary celebrations of the India-France Strategic Partnership, is being accompanied by a ministerial delegation comprising Stephane Sejourne (Europe and Foreign Affairs), Sebastien Lecornu (Armed Forces), and Rachida Dati (culture); a C-level business delegation of French majors, SMEs and mid-caps; and other eminent personalities, including ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet.

“He will attend the At Home reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan and, later, the State Banquet, at the invitation of the Hon’ble President of India, H.E. Smt Droupadi Murmu,” said an official statement.

The French President’s state visit marks France’s sixth participation, the highest of any other nation, as chief guest on India’s Republic Day. The visit is expected to consolidate the ambitious renewal of the France-India strategic partnership that the Modi and Macron decided on in Paris on July 14 through the “Horizon 2047 Roadmap”.

Notably, PM Modi had attended the Bastille Day in France last year.

(With inputs from agencies)

