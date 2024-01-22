WATCH: PM Modi Performs ‘Dandavat Pranam’ At Ayodhya Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple

Ayodhya: PM Modi performs ‘Dandavat Pranam’ (bowing down with head touching the floor) at the Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple in Ayodhya. The new Ram Lalla idol was consecrated at the Ayodhya temple on Monday, an event watched by lakhs of people on television at their homes and in temples across the country. ‘Mukhya Yajman’ PM Modi took part in the ‘pran pratishtha’ rituals in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

#WATCH | PM Modi performs 'Dandavat Pranam' at the Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple in Ayodhya.

The prime minister walked inside the temple premises with a silver ‘chattar’ (umbrella) placed on a red folded dupatta. Dressed in a golden kurta teamed up with a cream dhoti and patka, he took sankalp’ for the “pran pratishtha ceremony” and later moved to the sanctum sanctorum for the rituals.

The first look of the idol was unveiled as PM Modi applied Kajal on Lord Ram.

While more than 7,000 people are on the list of invitees for the event, the select list features 506 A-listers. Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, business tycoons Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani, and sporting icon Sachin Tendulkar are among the prominent individuals invited to the event.

