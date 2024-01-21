Home

News

WATCH: PM Modi Performs Puja At Sri Kothandarama Swamy Temple In Dhanushkodi

WATCH: PM Modi Performs Puja At Sri Kothandarama Swamy Temple In Dhanushkodi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs a puja and offers prayers at the Sri Kothandarama Swamy Temple in Dhanushkodi and a video of the same has been circulating on social media.

PM Modi Prays at Sri Kothandarama Swamy Temple

New Delhi: PM Modi has been visiting parts of South India as part of his spiritual journey leading up to the Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha. In his last leg of the spiritual journey, the Prime Minister visited the Arichal Munai in Dhanushkodi, Tamil Nadu. PM Modi has also performed a puja and offered prayers at the Sri Kothandarama Swamy Temple in Dhanushkodi. A video of the Prime Minister offering prayers at the temple has been circulating on social media; he will straightaway go to Ayodhya from Tamil Nadu. PM Modi is on an 11-day ‘Anushthan’ ahead of the Consecration Ceremony and has been on a strict coconut water-only diet, the Prime Minister has been sleeping on the floor.

Trending Now

PM Modi Performs Puja At Sri Kothandarama Swamy Temple

As mentioned earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Tamil Nadu, has offered prayers at the Si Kothandarama Swamy Temple in Dhanushkodi. ‘Kothandarama’ in the name of the temple means ‘Rama with the bow’. According to popular belief, it was at this place that Ravana’s brother Vibhishana first met Lord Ram and sought refuge and according to legends and ancient scriptures, this is also the place where Lord Ram conducted the coronation of Vibhishana.

You may like to read

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs puja and darshan at Sri Kothandarama Swamy temple in Dhanushkodi. The name Kothandarama means Rama with the bow. pic.twitter.com/BM0I7sqBNJ — ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2024

PM Modi Visits Ram Setu’s Origin Point, Pays Floral Tribute

In the last legs of his spiritual journey leading up to the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ of Shri Ram Lalla in Ayodhya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid a visit to the Arichal Munai in Tamil Nadu’s Dhanushkodi. Arichal Munai is believed to be the point from which the Ram Setu was built. Prime Minister Modi was pictured making a floral offering at the Arichal Munai point. Dhanushkodi is place where Lord Ram is believed to have taken the vow to defeat Ravana and proceeded to Lanka.

Tamil Nadu: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Arichal Munai point, which is the place from where Ram Setu starts. pic.twitter.com/Cy86FtwyBB — ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2024

PM Modi Schedule For January 22

Take a look at the complete schedule of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his Ayodhya visit on January 22, 2024 on the occasion of the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha..

10:25 AM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive at the new Maharishi Valmiki International Airport in Ayodhya.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive at the new Maharishi Valmiki International Airport in Ayodhya. 10:45 AM: PM Modi will arrive at the Helipad in Ayodhya.

PM Modi will arrive at the Helipad in Ayodhya. 10:55 AM: This is the time around which the Prime Minister will reach the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi for the Pran Pratishtha or the Consecration Ceremony.

This is the time around which the Prime Minister will reach the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi for the Pran Pratishtha or the Consecration Ceremony. 12:05 – 12:55 PM: The awaited Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony will take place during this time.

The awaited Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony will take place during this time. 12:55 PM: After the completion of the Consecration, PM Modi will leave the place of worship to head for the public programme.

After the completion of the Consecration, PM Modi will leave the place of worship to head for the public programme. 1:00 PM: The Prime Minister will now arrive the venue of the public programme where he will interact with devotees.

The Prime Minister will now arrive the venue of the public programme where he will interact with devotees. 1:00 – 2:00 PM: This is the one-hour duration when PM Modi will participate in the public event and interact with the people present in the city.

This is the one-hour duration when PM Modi will participate in the public event and interact with the people present in the city. 2:10 PM: After the Consecration and public event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will offer prayers at the Kuber Tila Temple in Ayodhya.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.