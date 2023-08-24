Home

News

India

Watch: PM Modi, President Xi Jinping’s Brief Interaction At BRICS Summit

Watch: PM Modi, President Xi Jinping’s Brief Interaction At BRICS Summit

Before issuing a joint statement of 15th BRICS Summit by the leaders of the grouping, PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping were seen involved in a brief conversation.

This was the first the two leaders had met and greeted each other since the standoff between China's Peoples Liberation Army and the Indian forces in eastern Ladakh in April 2020. (Photo: Video Grab/ANI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping briefly interacted on Thursday during the BRICS Summit being held in South Africa’s Johannesburg. They were seen exchanging a handshake as they walked to their designated seats.

Trending Now

Watch: PM Modi, Jinping Shake Hands, Greet Each Other At BRICS Summit

Before issuing a joint statement of 15th BRICS Summit by the leaders of the grouping, PM Modi and the Chinese Premier were seen walking and chatting before they took their designated seats. Also, post the briefing, the two leaders were seen exchanging a handshake on the stage.

In November 2022, Prime Minister Modi and Xi Jinping exchanged pleasantries at the G20 dinner hosted by Indonesian President Joko Widodo in Bali, Indonesia. Notably, this was the first the two leaders had met and greeted each other since the standoff between China’s Peoples Liberation Army and the Indian forces in eastern Ladakh in April 2020. India and China have been in a stand-off situation for the last three years and relations at all levels have deteriorated due to tensions on the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The two sides have held 19 rounds of talks so far to address the boundary issues in eastern Ladakh since 2020, post the Chinese aggression there.

PM Modi arrived in South Africa for the 15th BRICS Summit on Tuesday.

The opening day of the summit in Johannesburg saw the BRICS Business Forum Leaders’ Dialogue which PM Modi addressed but Xi Jinping skipped the event, sending his commerce minister Wang Wentao to represent him.

PM Modi Holds Bilateral Meeting With Ethiopian Counterpart

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held a “productive meeting” with his Ethiopian counterpart Abiy Ahmed Ali on the margins of the BRICS Summit here and the two leaders discussed ways to expand bilateral cooperation in areas like capacity building, trade & investment, defence and agriculture. Prime Minister Modi met the African leader on a day when BRICS leaders officially endorsed Ethiopia’s entry into the bloc.

“Giving a boost to India-Ethiopia ties! A productive meeting between PM @narendramodi and PM @AbiyAhmedAli of Ethiopia on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Johannesburg. PM congratulated PM @AbiyAhmedAli on Ethiopia’s membership of BRICS. PM @AbiyAhmedAli appreciated India’s support for Ethiopia to join the BRICS family,” Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a post on platform X, formerly Twitter.

Prime Minister Ali felicitated Prime Minister Modi on the success of Chandrayaan mission, terming it as a moment of pride and inspiration for Ethiopia and the Global South. “Discussions covered ways to expand bilateral cooperation in areas like parliamentary contacts, development partnership & capacity building, trade & investment, defence, ICT, agriculture, skilling of youth and people-to-people linkages,” Bagchi said in another post.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES