New Delhi: A day after it was criticised for its inaction when a gun-wielding minor shouted and shot at a Jamia student, Delhi Police on Friday morning cracked down on those who were protesting against Jamia shooting.

#WATCH Delhi: Protesters who were sitting outside Police Headquarters(old) at ITO against the firing incident in Jamia area yesterday, detained by Police pic.twitter.com/UJCffpJKzN — ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2020

Scores of students, activists and alumni took to streets in a massive protest that erupted outside Delhi’s prestigious Jamia Milia Islamia University on Thursday after a 17-year-old boy, identified as Gopal Singh opened fire to the chant of Ye Lo Azadi (take this freedom). A student of the varsity was injured in the firing. He has been discharged on Friday morning. Pictures have gone viral on social media of a group of Delhi Police personnel standing behind Gopal idly when the incident took place. Protesters gathered outside the headquarters of Delhi Police at ITO and protests continued the whole night.

Speaking to media hours after the incident, Special Commissioner of Police (Intelligence) Praveer Ranjan said, “By the time police could react, the person had already fired the shot. Everything happened in seconds. The investigation is on. The case has been transferred to the Crime Branch.”

Many linked the incident to the controversial remark made by BJP leader Anurag Thakur who raised slogans during a poll rally for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections exhorting the crowd to chant ‘shoot the traitors’.

जब भाजपा सरकार के मंत्री और नेता लोगों को गोली मारने के लिए उकसाएँगे, भड़काऊ भाषण देंगे तब ये सब होना मुमकिन है। प्रधानमंत्री को जवाब देना चाहिए कि वे कैसी दिल्ली बनाना चाहते हैं? वे हिंसा के साथ खड़े हैं या अहिंसा के साथ? वे विकास के साथ खड़े हैं या अराजकता के साथ? — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) January 31, 2020

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi tweeted on Friday condemning the violence.