WATCH: Posters Depicting Rahul Gandhi as ‘Lord Krishna’ Pasted In Kanpur, Sparks Controversy

In the posters, Gandhi is illustrated as Lord Krishna riding a chariot, with Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai depicted as Arjun.

Lucknow: Posters portraying Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as Lord Krishna have stirred up controversy in Uttar Pradesh. The posters were pasted at various locations in Kanpur, the day the Congress leader is expected to arrive here with his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. In the posters, Gandhi is illustrated as Lord Krishna riding a chariot, with Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai depicted as Arjun. The posters have been prominently displayed on the Mall Road, near the Cantonment, and in the Ghantaghar area. These controversial images have been put up by Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) member Sandeep Shukla.

WATCH: Rahul Gandhi as 'Lord Krishna'

#WATCH | Kanpur, UP: Congress workers put up posters showing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as ‘Lord Krishna’ and UP Congress Chief Ajay Rai as ‘Arjun’ before the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra reaches Kanpur today pic.twitter.com/fzQt6fmcrk — ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2024

Shukla, whose photograph is also displayed at the bottom of the posters, has not made any comment in this regard.

Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, a political journey aimed at uniting the country, is set to make its way through Kanpur via Unnao. The yatra, spearheaded by Gandhi, commenced in Manipur on January 14 and has been garnering attention nationwide. Gandhi is scheduled to address a public gathering in Kanpur.

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will take a break from February 26 to March 1 to enable Rahul Gandhi to deliver two special lectures at his alma mater, Cambridge University, and attend important meetings in New Delhi, the Congress said on Wednesday. Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh also said February 22 and 23 will be rest days for the yatra after its Kanpur leg on Wednesday.

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will once again resume from Dholpur at 2 pm on March 2, he added. It will then cover Morena, Gwalior, Shivpuri, Guna, Shajapur and Ujjain, among other districts in Madhya Pradesh before entering Rajasthan again on March 6 from Sailana, the Congress leader added.

The congress leader also informed that at 2 pm on March 5, Gandhi will have “darshan” at the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain.

