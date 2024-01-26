WATCH: Prez Macron Greets People With ‘Namaste’ As He Arrives At Kartavya Path To Witnesses Republic Day Parade

French President Emmanuel Macron watched India's 75th Republic Day celebrations at the Kartavya Path. While on his way to the parade with President Droupadi Murmu, he was seen greeting people with a 'namaste'.

New Delhi: French President Emmanuel Macron greeted the people with a ‘Namaste’ as he arrived at Kartavya Path to witness the Republic Day Parade. The ‘Namaste’ greeting by Macron reflects his appreciation for Indian culture and his desire to build a strong partnership with India. It symbolizes the respect and friendship between the two nations. Macron’s visit to India has been highly anticipated, as it marks the first visit by a French President in five years. He joined a select group of global leaders to have graced the nation’s biggest ceremonial in the last seven decades.

As the chief guest at the ceremony, Macron witnessed the grand military parade and the cultural performances along with President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, members of the Union Cabinet, foreign diplomats and a host of other dignitaries.

#WATCH | Escorted by the President’s Bodyguard, President Droupadi Murmu and French President Emmanuel Macron arrive at the Kartavya Path in a special presidential carriage.#RepublicDay2024 pic.twitter.com/qUGt6ppDUo — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2024

A 95-member marching contingent and a 30-member band contingent from France also took part in the parade. Two Rafale fighters and an Airbus A330 multi-role tanker transport aircraft of the French air force also featured in the celebrations.

Every year, India invites world leaders to attend its Republic Day celebrations. Last year, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi graced the occasion. However, there was no Republic Day chief guest in 2021 and 2022 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Republic Day Parade is a grand event that showcases India’s military might, cultural diversity, and achievements. It is held every year on 26th January to commemorate the day when the Indian Constitution came into effect. The parade includes a display of various military equipment, cultural performances, and tableaux representing different states of India.

