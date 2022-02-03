Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022: Days ahead of the Vidhan Sabha election, a street in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr witnessed a rare and heartwarming moment of bonhomie between Opposition parties on Thursday when the convoys of Congress general secretory Priyanka Gandhi Vadra passed the “rath” or repurposed campaign bus of Samajwadi Chief Akhilesh Yadav.Also Read - Saharanpur Set to Witness Fierce Battle Between BJP And Congress. Key Facts

In a video of the incident, Priyanka Gandhi can be seen smiling and waving at the Yadav, who was riding in a bus with his ally Jayant Chaudhary, the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief. The rival party leaders reciprocated the gesture and wave back through the window of the bus. Later, both Yadav and Chaudhary climbed on roof of the bus and waved again at the grinning Congress leader. Also Read - Will Varanasi South Remain The BJP's Impregnable Fortress?

#WATCH | Bulandshahr | Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav-RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary wave at and greet each other after they came face to face during their respective election campaigns for #UttarPradeshElection2022 pic.twitter.com/OWV3IlKT0v — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 3, 2022

Also Read - Who Will Win The Battle of Chauri Chaura?

The camaraderie was also reciprocated by the workers and supporters of both parties, who waved and cheered at each other. They were also seen waving third party flags as the campaign songs of Congress and Samajwadi party played in the background.

Ahead of 2022 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha Chunav, Samajwadi Party-led alliance has emerged as the main challenger of the current BJP-led government in the state. This time, Congress is also hoping to put up a better fight that 2017 polls, with Priyanka Gandhi leading election campaign in the all-important Uttar Pradesh. Congress, however, is not part of any pre-poll alliance.

UP will go to Assembly polls in seven phases starting from February 10 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10. In 2017, Congress and Samajwadi Party had joined forces against BJP in the state, but the alliance flopped, with the Congress winning just seven of the 105 seats it contested on, and the SP getting reduced to 47, down from the 224 it won in 2012.