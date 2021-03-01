New Delhi: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who is in Assam ahead of assembly elections as part of the party campaign, on Monday joined in to do the ‘Jhumur’ dance with a group of young performers of the tea tribes in Lakhimpur. Gandhi, who was surrounded by a huge crowd of media personnel, supporters and party workers, danced along to the beats of dhol tapping her feet and swaying her legs along with the dancers. Also Read - On a Roll! Rahul Gandhi Takes Part in Push-Up Challenge, Dances With Students in Tamil Nadu | Watch Video

Gandhi was dressed in a purple saree with a traditional Assamese scarf around her neck as she gave all smiles to the cameras while dancing to the traditional beats, as seen in a video shared on Twitter. Neither the Congress leader nor the teens performing with her were wearing face masks.

Watch the video here:

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is on a two-day visit to Assam to launch the Congress campaign for the three-phased assembly election that begins on March 27.

Clad in a red outfit, the prevalent colour symbolising Shakti, the Congress leader said that she wanted to visit the temple for long and “her wish has come true”.

“Today, I got the privilege of seeing the mother Kamakhya. Mother prayed to Kamakhya for the welfare of all the countrymen,” she tweeted in Assamese along with a prayer earlier in the day.

कामाख्ये वरदे देवि नीलपर्वतवासिनि।

त्वं देवि जगतां मातर्योनिमुद्रे नमोऽस्तु तेII অসম আৰু অসমীয়াৰ কুশল কামনা কৰি মা কামাখ্যাৰ শ্রীচৰণত সেৱা আগবঢ়ালো आज मां कामाख्या के दर्शन का सौभाग्य मिला। मां कामाख्या से समस्त देशवासियों के कल्याण के लिए प्रार्थना की। pic.twitter.com/jkWgu7JpLs — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) March 1, 2021

Elections to the constituencies in these three districts will be held in the first phase of polling in 47 seats on March 27. Elections to the 126-member assembly will be held in three phases, with 39 seats going to polls in the second phase on April 1 and 40 in the third and final phase on April 6.