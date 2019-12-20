New Delhi: The peaceful face of the protests in Delhi on both Thursday and Friday was impressive as protesters offered roses to police, sang Faiz Ahmed Faiz’s Hum Dekhenge to register their protests against the amendment to the Citizenship Act which will grant Indian citizenships to religious minorities — Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Parsi, Jain — in neighbouring countries of Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

Twitter is effusive over how the protests refreshed the memories of famous song Hum Dekhenge. It is a popular Urdu nazm written by Faiz Ahmed Faiz, with a revolutionary theme. It was written in January 1979 in the United States when Faiz was invited to Honolulu for a writers’ conference. The poem was included in the seventh poetry book of Faiz, titled Mere Dil Mere Musafir in 1981. It was known for its rendition by Iqbal Bano.

On Friday too, ahead of the massive protest in Jama Masjid, protesters offered roses to the police personnel on duty. On Thursday, too, protesters offered flowers.

Delhi: Locals offer roses to Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa and other senior Police officers at Jama Masjid pic.twitter.com/lJGoLUveh8 — ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2019