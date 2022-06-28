New Delhi: A police officer who had shot and injured a motorcyclist during a scuffle at a checkpoint in Punjab’s Derabassi yesterday has been suspended. For the unversed, a fight had broken out between the police officer and a man during which the former opened fire. The viral video from the incident which surfaced on the internet showed a man scuffling with the policeman who then fires a single shot at the man’s leg. The injured identified as Hitesh Kumar (24), was rushed to a government hospital in Chandigarh, where he is under treatment.Also Read - Rajinder Nagar By-election Result: AAP's Durgesh Pathak Wins, Says, 'This is CM Kejriwal's Victory'

What Had Happened?

A police team patrolling the area stopped a couple on a two-wheeler for checking. The woman had an argument with Sub-Inspector (SI) Balwinder Singh and called some of her relatives following which they entered into an altercation with the cops. The viral video also showed that other police personnel, accompanying SI Balwinder Singh did not try to bring the situation under control.

After the clip went viral, the victim's brother told ANI, "We were standing on Hebatpur Road when police arrived and misbehaved with us. They were drunk and then fired at my brother."

Punjab | A youth was shot by Police in the thigh in Dera Bassi "We were standing on Hebatpur road when a police party arrived & misbehaved with us. They wanted to check my wife's bag. They were drunk and they fired upon my brother," said Akshay, brother of the victim (26.06) pic.twitter.com/e77hfUOkEu — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2022

According to a police statement, “The development came after the SI, who along with the police team was conducting a routine checking, fired at the leg of a person identified as Hitesh Kumar following a scuffle with some individuals on the night of June 26.”

Meanwhile, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by the Superintendent of Police Headquarters in Mohali has also been constituted to investigate the incident and submit a report.

BJP Targets Punjab Government

डेराबस्सी में पंजाब पुलिस ने एक महिला के साथ हाथापाई की और जब उसके पति ने उसका विरोध किया तो उसको गोली मार दी। @ArvindKejriwal के सत्ता में आने के बाद पंजाब पुलिस ने पंजाब नागरिकों को इंसान समझना बंद कर दिया है।इतने पुलिस वाले चाहते तो एक आदमी को पकड़ सकते थे लेकिन गोली मार दी गई pic.twitter.com/8phXweYhel — Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) June 27, 2022