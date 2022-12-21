‘Phike Pakwan’: BJP Takes Dig After Rahul Angrily Shoves Man Who Tries To Take Selfie With Him. WATCH

The video showed a man trying to stand next to Rahul Gandhi and click a selfie in his phone after which the Gandhi-scion apparently lost his cool and roughly pushed away the man's hand.

Viral Video: BJP leader Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on Wednesday shared a purported video of Rahul Gandhi from Bharat Jodo Yatra, wherein the Congress leader can be seen shoving away a man who was trying to click selfie with him. The video appeared to be from Rajasthan and was shot early morning on December 21, Gandhi was seen surrounded by his supporters on the stage.

In the video, that is doing rounds on social media, showed a man trying to stand next to Rahul Gandhi and trying to click a selfie in his phone after which the Gandhi-scion apparently lost his cool and roughly pushed away the man’s hand.

Sharing the clip, Rathore took a jibe at Rahul Gandhi’s ‘mohabbat ki dukan’ remark and said, “Mohabbat ki dukan ke phike pakwan. (Tasteless cuisines from the shop of love.)”

BJP’s IT department head Amit Malviya also shared the video on Twitter, saying that Gandhi should learn how to behave in public. “Rahul Gandhi needs lessons in how to conduct himself in public,” the BJP leader said in his tweet.

Rahul Gandhi on Monday called the Bharat Jodo Yatra as ‘Mohabbat ki dukaan’ (shop of love) amid an existing ‘nafrat ka bazaar’ (market of hatred) while responding to BJP leaders who questioned him for conducting the ongoing Kanyakumari to Kashmir foot-march.

“I am opening ‘Mohabbat ki dukaan’ in ‘nafrat ka bazaar’ (the market of hatred). This is my response to BJP leaders who ask why I am doing this yatra,” Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said in Alwar, Rajasthan.