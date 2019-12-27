New Delhi: A video of Rahul Gandhi playing a dhol and matching steps with other traditional dancers at the inauguration event of Rashtriya Adivasi Nritya Mahotsav in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur has surfaced online. The Gandhi scion can be seen fixing his headgear with horns as he dances and plays the dhol.

Watch the video

#WATCH Chhattisgarh: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi takes part in a traditional dance at the inauguration of Rashtriya Adivasi Nritya Mahotsav in Raipur. pic.twitter.com/HpUvo4khGY — ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2019

The three-day festival is being held at the Sciences College ground and over 1,350 artistes from India and six other countries are taking part.

Inaugurating the event, the Congress leader said that nothing can be done about the country’s unemployment rate and the state of the economy unless the voice of every Indian, irrespective of religion and caste, is heard in the Lok Sabha and in the state Assemblies.

“India’s economy can not run without taking people of all religions and castes along. Until the voice of every Indian is heard in Lok Sabha and in state Assemblies, nothing can be done about unemployment and the state of the economy,” he said.

“Whether NRC or NPR, it is a tax on the poor, demonetisation was a tax on the poor. It is an attack on poor people, now the poor is asking how will we get jobs?” he said.