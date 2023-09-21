Home

News

WATCH: Rahul Gandhi Turns Coolie For A Day At Delhi’s Anand Vihar ISBT, Interacts With Porters

WATCH: Rahul Gandhi Turns Coolie For A Day At Delhi’s Anand Vihar ISBT, Interacts With Porters

Rahul Gandhi donned the uniform of coolies and carried luggage over his head during his visit to Anand Vihar ISBT in New Delhi.

Screengrab from video shared on X.

New Delhi: Congress scion Rahul Gandhi donned the trademark red shirt of porters and also carried luggage over his head as he turned Coolie for a day at the Anand Vihar railway station in New Delhi on Thursday.

Trending Now

Viral visuals of Rahul Gandhi’s visit showed the Congress leader lifting luggage over his head while draped in porters’ trademark red shirt as he interacted and sat down with porters and listened to their grievances.

You may like to read

“People’s leader Rahul Gandhi met his porter colleagues at Anand Vihar railway station in Delhi today,” the Congress said in a post on X, with a picture of Gandhi interacting with the porters.

#WATCH | Delhi: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi visits Anand Vihar ISBT, speaks with the porters and also wears their uniform and carries the load pic.twitter.com/6rtpMnUmVc — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2023

The party said that recently a video had gone viral on social media in which porters at the railway station had expressed their desire to meet Rahul Gandhi.

“Today, Rahulji reached among them and listened to them Bharat Jodo journey Yatra,” the party said.

In a post on Instagram, Gandhi said, “Today, met the coolie brothers working at the Anand Vihar terminal in Delhi.”

The former Congress chief further said, “I had this desire in my mind for a long time, and they had also called me very lovingly — and the wish of the hard-working brothers of India should be fulfilled at any cost.”

A porter told news agency ANI that Rahul Gandhi paid a sudden visit to Anand Vihar ISBT and listened to the difficulties faced by porters. “We mentioned all our difficulties. Our workload has been reduced as lifts have been constructed. In 2008 Lalu Prasad Yadav was the Railway minister and had given us jobs. Some of our members did not get jobs then and now their children have grown up so we request the government to provide them with jobs. We don’t have proper accommodation facilities. We are 168 people here and we have also requested to increase our rates.”

Another porter added that Rahul Gandhi wore the uniform of the porter at the request of the porters. “We raised the demand to increase our labour rate and also provide us medical insurance,” he added.

Earlier, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole said that Rahul Gandhi will embark on a fresh padayatra (foot march) from Gujarat to Meghalaya, and during that period, leaders and workers of the party’s Maharashtra unit will criss-cross the state.

Rahul Gandhi has been interacting with various sections of society from mechanics to students, asserting that his Bharat Jodo Yatra, which he undertook from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, continues with these interactions.

He recently visited Ladakh and held interactions with various social groups.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES