Watch: Rashtrapati Bhavan, Renowned Buildings Lit Up Across India On The Eve of 77th Independence Day

New Delhi: As India gears up to celebrate its 77th Independence Day tomorrow, the iconic landmarks across the country radiated with patriotic pride. Rashtrapati Bhavan, the residence of the President of India, donned the Tri colour giving a mesmerizing view. The Calcutta High Court in West Bengal was lit up in the colors of the Tricolour ahead of Independence Day. This gesture was a powerful reminder of the court’s role as a symbol of justice and liberty, and of the state’s long history of struggle against colonial rule.

The illumination of the court was a fitting way to mark Independence Day, as it highlighted the values that the court upholds and the sacrifices that have been made to achieve them.

The 19th century Victoria Town Hall and a nearly 11-metre-high metallic steel tower topped with a curved LED screen — dubbed as ‘Media Tree’ — in Coimbatore have been lit up in tricolour theme on the eve of the 77th Independence Day.

Watch Some of The Iconic Monuments Across India Which Adorned In Tricolour:

Rashtrapati Bhavan

Lal Chowk in Srinagar

#WATCH | Jammu and Kashmir: The National Flag flying high on Clock Tower at Lal Chowk in Srinagar pic.twitter.com/2Vgu0Mmn2b — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2023

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus

#WATCH | Mumbai: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus illuminated in Tricolour ahead of Independence Day pic.twitter.com/HKBGFv19Xi — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2023

Calcutta High Court

#WATCH | West Bengal: Calcutta High Court light up ahead on Independence Day pic.twitter.com/9yAoNajwt8 — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2023

Patna Secretariat

#WATCH | Bihar: Patna Secretariat light-up in Tricolour ahead of Independence Day pic.twitter.com/e56YpT6q57 — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2023

Qutub Minar

#WATCH | Delhi: Qutub Minar light-up in Tricolour as city soaks in Independence Day fervour pic.twitter.com/EU3A49Dc52 — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2023

Vidhana Soudha

The eye-catching ‘Media Tree, raised at the Thomas Park junction as part of a Smart City project to develop model roads, was recently inaugurated. It has been erected in the city’s posh Race Course Road area to disseminate public information and double up as an entertainment platform.

“A trial was done earlier to display content in sync with Independence Day, and today evening the ‘Media Tree’ was lit up in a tricolour theme on the eve of the 77th Independence Day. On the curved screen, the national flag has been displayed while the over 5,000 LED nodes embedded in the steel structure have been programmed to display the tricolour pattern dynamically,” a senior official of Coimbatore Smart City Limited told PTI.

Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus also adorned in tricolour giving a visual delight to the Mumbaikars.

