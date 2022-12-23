WATCH: Road Caves in Hyderabad’s Goshamahal, Vehicles Get Stuck

Published: December 23, 2022 5:32 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Surabhi Shaurya

WATCH: Road Caves in Hyderabad's Goshamahal, Vehicles Get Stuck

Hyderabad: Massive chaos erupted after a road caved in the Goshamahal area of Hyderabad on Friday afternoon. Several vegetable carts, cars, two-wheelers were pulled in as the road suddenly sank.

However, the police and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials reached the spot on time and brought the situation under control. Fortunately, no casualty or injury has been reported in the incident.

Preliminary investigations have revealed the possible reason behind the road caving in to be a waterline beneath the road.

Police said that they reached the spot on receiving information that a road in the Chaknawadi area in Goshamahal have suddenly caved in.

“We immediately informed the matter to GHMC officials. Officials suspect that a waterline passing under the road might be the reason. No injuries were reported and police are on the spot. The exact reason is yet to be ascertained,” said Goshamahal ACP Satish Kumar.

Published Date: December 23, 2022 5:32 PM IST