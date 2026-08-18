Watch: Rs 40-crore road caves in during pipeline testing in MP’s Indore, terrified passersby step back

A section of a road in Indore’s Smart City cracked open when a newly laid water pipeline was being tested on Monday.

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Watch: Rs 40-crore road caves in during pipeline testing in MP’s Indore, terrified passersby step back | Image: X

Indore Viral Video: A terrifying video of a road cracking open during traffic movement has surfaced from Madhya Pradesh, where a section of a road in Indore’s Smart City area cracked open during a water pipeline testing. The incident took place on Monday, when the officials were testing a newly laid water pipeline. However, the pressure caused the water to gush out and flood the road within seconds.

According to reports, the incident occurred on Monday during heavy traffic in the Smart City area, approximately 20 metres from Gorakund Square. As soon as the officials connected the new pipeline with the main pipeline and started testing it, the wastewater began coming out from the middle of the road.

In the video, a strong flow of water can be seen coming out of the road. Due to the pressure, the road broke open at the point where the water emerged, creating a large pit. Commuters can be seen stopping their vehicles as a pit was formed and water started coming out of the area.

According to engineers, who reached the spot, water pressure during the testing process damaged the road forced a part of it to sink. The municipal corporation workers later placed barricades around the damaged road.

Indore Shocker! ₹40 Crore Smart City Road Cracks During Water Pipeline Test. ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/8g4lkI4PRh — खुरपेंची ढांचे (@Khurpenchinfra) August 18, 2026



However, the incident has raised questions over the quality of both the newly laid water pipeline and the road.

It is to be noted that the road, a part of which caved in during the testing of a water pipeline, was built at a cost of around Rs 40 crore under the Smart City project.

The pipeline work was supposed to be completed by 2021.

The authorities laid the pipeline to provide 24-hour water supply in the Smart City area.

As per reports, over Rs 50 crore has been spent on the project. However, the new system is not fully operational, and the residents of the Smart City are receiving water through the old pipeline.