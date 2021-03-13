Patna: Utter turmoil ensued in the Bihar assembly on Saturday after the Leader of Opposition demanded the resignation of state Revenue and Land Reforms Minister Ram Surat Rai over the alleged recovery of illicit liquor from a school in Bihar. The school is run by Rai’s brother. Also Read - Alliance on Cards? Mamata, Tejashwi Meet in Bengal Amid Speculation of TMC-RJD Tie up

As soon as the proceedings began, Yadav rose from his seat and urged the Chair that an adjournment motion over Rai's alleged involvement in the liquor trade in the dry state of Bihar be taken up for discussion.

After the allegation, RJD MLA Rekha Devi requested the Speaker for an adjournment motion to submit the evidence to support Rai's claims. Tejashwi requested for two minutes to put the evidence in perspective of the House so that it comes on record but speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha did not allow him.

He said he has received the notice but the motion shall be considered only at “an appropriate time” and ruled that the Question Hour should proceed.

A miffed Tejashwi Yadav signalled to his fellow RJD MLAs and allies Congress and the Left as they entered the Well of the House and shouted slogans against the NDA government and Speaker Vijay Sinha.

#WATCH | Ruckus ensued in Bihar Assembly after Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav demanded resignation of State Minister Ram Surat Rai over alleged recovery of illicit liquor from a school run by Rai's brother. pic.twitter.com/hqNUo5bCkf — ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2021

They staged a walkout while health minister Mangal Pandey was still reading out the reply to a short notice question by a RJD legislator. They also questioned the Speaker’s intention behind favouring the ruling party leaders and not listening to the Opposition.

Thereafter, they spent some time outside, squatting in front of the Speaker’s chamber. Later, Yadav led a march towards Raj Bhavan, barely a kilometre away, saying he would apprise Governor Phagu Chauhan of the attempts to “muzzle the voice of the opposition”.

Notably, Rai has been in the eye of a storm over a four-month- old case. A large number of liquor cartons was seized from a school building in Muzaffarpur district in November last year, a fortnight before the BJP leader won the Aurai seat and landed a cabinet berth. The school is named after Rai’s deceased father Arjun Rai.

One of his brothers, the manager of the school, has been named as an accused in the FIR.

With Agency inputs