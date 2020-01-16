New Delhi: Explaining how pellet guns work, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat said that the face is never targetted in a pellet. “Pellet guns are always fired to the legs. But see how those stone-pelters are operating. They pick up stones from the streets and at that time if they get hurt by pellets, security personnel are not to be blamed,” Rawat said during Raisina Dialogue 2020 in New Delhi.

“Pellet guns are non-lethal, fired only on legs. But now we are using pellet guns very sparingly,” he said.

The fifth edition of Raisina Dialogue kicked off in New Delhi on Tuesday. The flagship conference, which is jointly organised by the Ministry of External Affairs and the Observer Research Foundation, has been India’s contribution to global efforts to discover solutions, identify opportunities and provide stability to a century that has witnessed an eventful two decades.

“If we think the war on terrorism is going to end, we are wrong. As long as there are states which sponsor terrorism, we will have to live with menace; we need to take the bull by its horns,” the CDS said recommending steps of isolation. Blacklisting by Financial Action Task Force is a good measure, said Rawat.