WATCH: Several Coaches Of North East Express Derail In Bihar's Buxar; Rescue Ops Underway

WATCH: Several Coaches Of North East Express Derail In Bihar’s Buxar; Rescue Ops Underway

The North East Express derailed close to Raghunathpur station near Buxar around 9.35 pm. The train was on its way to Kamakhya near Guwahati in Assam.

Patna, Bihar: Several coaches of the North East Express coming from Anand Vihar Terminus in Delhi derailed in Bihar’s Buxar on Wednesday.

According to railway officials, the mishap took place close to Raghunathpur station near Buxar around 9.35 pm and there were no reports of any casualty. The train was on its way to Kamakhya near Guwahati in Assam, they said.

Unconfirmed reports stated that several people are reportedly injured in the accident AC bogies of the superfast train derailed and overturned on the track.

Visuals doing the rounds on social media platforms showed a sea of locals at the accident site.

Watch the video here

#Breaking: Another train accident. 6-7 coaches of North East Express have been derailed at Raghunathpur railway station in Buxar, Bihar. Many people are injured as of now … pic.twitter.com/RIIdDU6ZgN — Shantanu (@shaandelhite) October 11, 2023

However, no deaths or destruction of property has been reported so far, officials said, adding that rescue operations are underway.

“Several coaches of Kamakhya-bound North East Express derailed near Raghunathpur station in Buxar district around 9.35 pm. No casualty reports so far,” chief public relations officer of East Central Railway Birendra Kumar told news agency PTI.

Though preliminary reports suggest no casualty so far, there is information that some passengers might have sustained minor injuries, said Kumar.

“We have sent rescue and medical teams to the spot. The railways has also issued emergency helpline numbers for passengers. These are 9771449971 (Patna), 8905697493 (Danapur), 8306182542 (Ara), 8306182542 and 7759070004,” he said.

Talking to reporters, Deepak Kumar, inspector, Railway Police Force, said, “Medical teams have sent to the spot.”

District administration has also alerted hospitals in Buxar town, he added.

