WATCH: Shimla-Kalka Railway Service Resumes After Torrential Rain Damage

The train services were suspended after the track was damaged at several locations following torrential monsoon rains and landslides.

Shimla: The train service is set to resume on the heritage Kalka-Shimla track. Two trains plied between Kalka and Tara Devi station in Shimla after a gap of more than two-and-a-half months on Tuesday. The train services were suspended after the track was damaged at several locations following torrential monsoon rains and landslides.

“Restoration work was going on day and night, and around 200 workers were engaged in the work…I thank the railway authorities on behalf of the people of Summer Hill,” says Vrindrer Thakur, Local Councillor of Summer Hill.

#WATCH | Shimla, Himachal Pradesh: After successful trials, train service resumed on the Shimla-Kalka railway line which was damaged due to torrential rains (02/10) pic.twitter.com/5dZ8A4MwxW — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2023

The Union Ministry of Railways had sanctioned Rs 15 crore for the repair and restoration of the heritage track in August. According to The Tribune, the track had been damaged at 175 locations (as per the railways’ records). Besides, a bridge was swept away by a massive landslide at Summer Hill in Shimla.

Built during the British rule, the 96-km Kalka-Shimla railway line is not just an architectural marvel that meanders through the hilly terrain of Himachal Pradesh but it also provides a glimpse of the breathtaking vistas of the hill state while passing through 18 stations, 102 tunnels and 988 bridges on the way.

