New Delhi: At least five persons were injured after a rashly driven car in Yamuna Nagar, Haryana, lost control and rammed into a cycle and a motorbike, the police said on Sunday.
A CCTV footage of the accident that took place on Saturday has gone viral and was shared by news agency ANI where the speeding driver driving a Honda city lost control and hit a cycle and a motorbike first, then crashed into a car parked on the side, before pulling back and drifting away quickly.
The police have launched an investigation into the matter. Further details are awaited.