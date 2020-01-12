New Delhi: At least five persons were injured after a rashly driven car in Yamuna Nagar, Haryana, lost control and rammed into a cycle and a motorbike, the police said on Sunday.

A CCTV footage of the accident that took place on Saturday has gone viral and was shared by news agency ANI where the speeding driver driving a Honda city lost control and hit a cycle and a motorbike first, then crashed into a car parked on the side, before pulling back and drifting away quickly.

#WATCH Haryana: A speeding car hits a cycle, a motorcycle and a parked car on a road in Yamuna Nagar, 5 people injured. Police have begun investigation. (11.1.20) pic.twitter.com/b52Qz3whNQ — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2020

The police have launched an investigation into the matter. Further details are awaited.